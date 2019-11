KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- If you were hoping to get Elton John tickets for his upcoming concert you may be out of luck. Tickets are already gone.

Tickets went on sale at ten Friday morning. A little more than an hour and a half later, Thompson Boling Arena announced that tickets were sold out.

Elton John will be in Knoxville June sixth 2020.

Meanwhile tickets for Zac Brown Band’s march show are on sale now. You can get those tickets here. You can also call Knoxville tickets at 865-656-4444.