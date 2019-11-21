Elton John, Zac Brown tickets can only be purchased Friday online or by phone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are wanting to buy Elton John or Zac Brown tickets on Friday, don’t show up at the Thompson-Boling ticket windows — they won’t be open.

The Thompson-Boling Arena Box Office for Concerts & Special Events will not be open for regular ticket sales on Friday.

All tickets must be purchased online or charge by phone:

Elton John tickets go on sale at 10 am: knoxvilletickets.com/elton

Zac Brown Band tickets go on sale at noon: knoxvilletickets.com/zacbrownband

Charge by phone with Knoxville Tickets: 865-656-4444.

