Emerald Youth Foundation announces Lonsdale health center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Emerald Youth Foundation announced plans Friday to create a new health center for the Lonsdale community.

The foundation is already working on the Lonsdale Area Ministry Complex for the area, a project providing spaces for young people to young people to play sports, practice the performing arts and more.

The foundation hopes with the addition of the health center, they can further help the families in the city of Knoxville.

The health center is a partnership between Cherokee Health Systems, UT Medical Center and the Emerald Youth Foundation.