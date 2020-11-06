Emerald Youth Foundation Legacy Event drive-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Thursday night, the Emerald Youth Foundation held its 12th annual Legacy Event.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was a drive-in held in the parking lot of the Knoxville Expo Center. It featured worship music, fireworks, and the presentation of the Legacy Award.

Kevin DuBose with Emerald Youth expressed why the foundation plays an important role in the community, saying, “We want to raise up a generation that’s going to come back and be the mentors and the tutors. Come back and serve the city. Maybe be mayor. Maybe be a doctor. We believe rebuilding urban neighborhoods starts from within.”

DuBose added that tonight’s event also served as a major fundraiser for Emerald Youth; the nonprofit’s mission seeks “to raise up a large number of urban youth to love Jesus Christ and become effective leaders who help renew their communities.”

Emerald Youth Foundation was founded in the early 1990s as a nonprofit after working with youth as a summer outreach ministry in the late 1980s.

