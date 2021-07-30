Emerald Youth hosting carnival bash to celebrate South Knoxville summer program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Emerald Youth Foundation is inviting South Knoxville children to a carnival bash. The nonprofit, which works with youth, served about 60 kids from kindergarten to eighth grade this summer at Woodlawn Christian Church, its first summer program site south of the Tennessee River.

The carnival will have an obstacle course, food trucks, carnival games, face painting and more. The event will take place at Woodlawn Christian Church, 4339 Woodlawn Pike from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Parents can also learn about the Emerald Youth’s fall after-school program that begins Aug. 10.