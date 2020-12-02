Emerald Youth’s Christmas Store to help 400 kids and their families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emerald Youth Foundation is helping bring Christmas to 400 kids and their families this holiday season with its annual Christmas Store.

Lower income families connected to the Emerald Youth Ministry get to buy gifts at discounted rates during a season that’s difficult on the budget.

“It really gives them the chance to purchase the gifts they want, and make affordable options and empower them.” John Crooks – Director of Communications

Emerald Youth has made changes to keep families and volunteers safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Families ordered their presents online and will drive through the parking lot to pick them up. The Christmas Store is made possible by donations from the public, including Trust Bank.

Around 20 of their branches held toy drives to make the Christmas Store possible.