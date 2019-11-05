Emergency crews respond to dump truck crash, fire in Strawberry Plains

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) – Emergency crews with New Market Fire and Rescue responded to a crash around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday involving a dump truck.

According to fire officials, the crash occuured on West Highway 11-E in Strawberry Plains in front of Strawberry Plains Post Office.

The fast lane in the west bound lanes are open.

“Please be careful when driving 11-E emergency crews are still on scene all lanes should be open by 6:00 p.m. Thanks,” fire officials stated in the social media post regarding the incident.

(Photo: New Market Volunteer Fire Department)

No injuries have yet been reported. This is a developing story.

