Emergency crews respond to reported vehicle-vs-house incident in Farragut

(Photo: WATE)

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) – One person has been taken to the hospital after emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house.

The crash was reported to have occurred in the 1000 block of Roane Drive, near Loudoun Road, around 3:40 p.m.

Rural Metro Fire – Knox County was responding to the scene.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported from inside the house, according to officials at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

(Google Maps)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available by officials.