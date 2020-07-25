Emergency crews work fatal motorcycle crash in North Knox

KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews have responded to a reported fatal crash involving a motorcycle in North Knox County late Friday night.

Rural Metro Fire confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side they had units working a fatal motorcycle accident on East Raccoon Valley Drive at Gamble Road. This is near the community of Heiskell.

No further details were yet available. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they’re shared by officials.

