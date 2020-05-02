Emergency Giving Tuesday planned to support unprecedented need at Second Harvest Food Bank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As an emergency response to the need caused by COVID-19, a new global day of giving is planned for this upcoming Tuesday, to support the record amount of food distributed by Second Harvest Food Bank.

Tuesday, May 5, is #GivingTuesdayNow, a new day of giving to support the record number of food being distributed by Second Harvest in the last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The week of April 13-19, Second Harvest distributed a record amount of food – 467,000 pounds, serving thousands more East Tennesseans per month than usual. That number is expected to increase in the upcoming months as more families face unemployment, decreased working hours, and children at home more often.

Second Harvest operates the Food for Kids program in 280 schools in 18 East TN counties.

“Due to COVID-19, we have had to cancel our annual MAYDAY event. MAYDAY is a fundraiser specifically for our Food for Kids program. Our great hope is that East Tennessee will step up and support us on May 5 so that we can still raise funds for the Food for Kids program. I am overwhelmed at the support we have received during the COVID pandemic, and we are so grateful, but we still have a long way to go.” Elaine Streno, Executive Director Second Harvest Food Bank

For #GivingTuesdayNow, Second Harvest is asking for East Tennessee’s support of the Food for Kids program. Since schools are closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, Second Harvest is aware of the increased concern for children and is also aware that an increasing number of children will be in need of Second Harvest’s assistance.

“Go out on one of our trucks and see it immediately, it is a hidden thing, it is a hidden disease, as it’s been called. Nobody wants to tell people they don’t have enough money to feed their children,” said Streno.

Second Harvest is continuing to work with its existing school and community contacts to arrange additional food available for pick up at the warehouse or schedule a delivery if/when there is no other option.

Donations can be made online or by calling 865-243-8227.