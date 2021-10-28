OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A state-of-the-art training center is being built to help first responders and security officials across the world learn the latest skills for emergency situations.

Consolidated Nuclear Security just broke ground on the Oak Ridge Enhanced Technology and Training Center. It will be enhanced with augmented and virtual reality technology along with emergency response equipment.

It will be able to train military, FBI, firefighters, EMTs, hospital security and nuclear security individuals worldwide on how to respond to dangerous scenarios hands-on without the element of danger.

“We can set up scenarios that they might see in their local community. So, if they’re concerned about a hospital, we’ll set up a hospital setting,” Michelle Reichert, president/CEO of Consolidated Nuclear Security, said. “If they’re concerned about a local airport or a port, we can set up the scenarios for them that they can’t afford to do themselves. Overall it just makes us from a national security perspective, that much stronger.”

The center is a project 15 years in the making for CNS, and they hope to wrap up construction in about a year.