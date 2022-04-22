KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation conducted emergency repairs on I-75 in Campbell County Friday after an April 18 rockslide caused one lane of the road to close.

A rockslide on I-75 North in Campbell County just past the Rarity Mountain Road exit is having emergency repairs on Friday, according to TDOT’s Mark Nagi.







Photos: Tennessee Dept. of Transportation

The debris has damaged some fencing which has been removed and work is continuing to remove any loose material at the top of the hill.

One lane is closed to allow them to work on the area. Nagi also says motorists should be aware of the possibility of roadblocks to allow workers to push material further down the hill.

Motorists should be aware of the possibility for rolling roadblocks in the area to allow loose material to be pushed down the slope.