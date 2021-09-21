Employees of Y-12 in Oak Ridge sue operator for overtime pay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The operator of the Y-12 Nuclear Complex in Oak Ridge is being sued by its employees for overtime pay. The 727 employees of Consolidated Nuclear Security say they are owed backpay from as far back as three years ago.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Knoxville. The plaintiffs are seeking injunctive and declaratory relief, backpay, interest on the backpay, and attorney’s fees and costs.

The lawsuit alleges employees were made to work off the clock; denied pay when traveling to their first job of the day and from the last job of the day; and were not payed for time changing out of protective clothing when employees were exposed to hazards like, uranium, asbestos, lithium and other toxic substances.

“(CNS) has made no good faith effort to comply with the (Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938) with respect to their compensation of plaintiffs or other similarly situated employees,” the suit states.