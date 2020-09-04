Emporium Center hosting First Friday in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s the first Friday of the month, and new artists are being celebrated at the Emporium Center in downtown.

The temporary exhibits include photography, mixed media, nature paintings, murals and watercolors, all by local artists.

Plus we’re told there are two new artists with full-time exhibits open.

The Emporium celebrating the arts while making sure visitors stay safe.

“The biggest challenge for us is making sure artists’ work is seen while they are safe and the public is safe. Periscoping Friday into just two hours, and limiting the number of people who can come in and requiring masks. Executive Director Liza Zenni

Due to the pandemic the Emporium will only be open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but we should point out, all work is on display Friday night and will be up throughout the rest of the month.

