Empty the Shelters event coming in May

Tennessee Department of Health: State has10,366 coronavirus cases, 195 deaths
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters campaign was such a success, the organization is doing it again.

This after finding forever homes for more than 3,000 pets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 120 animal shelters, including Young-Williams Animal Center, are joining in the national adoption special.

Offering adoptions for just $25, Bissell Pet Foundation will be covering the rest of the adoption fee.

The event will run from May 9 through May 17, and adoptions will follow social distancing guidelines and will be by appointment only.

