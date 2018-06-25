End of an era: Toys"R"Us in its final days

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File- This Jan. 24, 2018, file photo shows a person walking near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's the end of an era. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores across the country will close their doors for the final time this week.

The stores have been liquidating merchandise since April. Items are now 50 to 70 percent off.

All stores will be closed by Friday, with some closed as early as Tuesday. The company's web store has been shut down for nearly three months.

Hurry! Only 5 Days Left! #toysrusclosingsale #toysrus #babiesrus #alwaysatrukid Posted by Toys''R''Us on Sunday, June 24, 2018

Toys"R"Us is located at 8009 Kingston Pike next to Trader Joe's in Knoxville. Babies"R"Us is located at 9626 Kingston Pike behind Chick-fil-a in Knoxville.