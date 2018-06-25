End of an era: Toys"R"Us in its final days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's the end of an era. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us stores across the country will close their doors for the final time this week.
The stores have been liquidating merchandise since April. Items are now 50 to 70 percent off.
All stores will be closed by Friday, with some closed as early as Tuesday. The company's web store has been shut down for nearly three months.
Toys"R"Us is located at 8009 Kingston Pike next to Trader Joe's in Knoxville. Babies"R"Us is located at 9626 Kingston Pike behind Chick-fil-a in Knoxville.
