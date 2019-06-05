Endangered Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old, 4-year-old from Putnam County

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: The TBI says the children have been found safe and have canceled the endangered child alert that had been issued Wednesday afternoon.

Previous Story:

A Middle and East Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued for two children believed to be with their non-custodial mothers.

One-year-old Kenna Allen and 4-year-old Konner Meadows were last seen with their non-custodial mothers Sonya Allen, 27, and Tiffany Meadows, 41, in Algood, Tennessee, which is in Putnam County.

Kenna is 2’6″ tall, weighs 50 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Konner is 3’6″ tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Sonya Allen is 5’4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Tiffany Meadows is 5’3″ tall, weiighs 15 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2006 Kia Spectra hatchback with Tennessee registration 6K39F5 with damage to the front passenger door.

Tiffany Meadows has an active failure to appear warrant with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Sonya Allen has an active failure to be booked warrant with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Anyone who has seen the children, women or vehicle should call the Algood Police Department at 931-528-8485 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.