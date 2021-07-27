Endangered child alert issued for missing Claiborne County teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help find a missing Claiborne County teenager. Keith Griffith, 15, was last seen Monday in Speedwell.

Griffith is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing black and gray shorts and a gray or blue T-shirt. The TBI says he has a known medical condition and is believed to be without his medication.

Anyone with information about Griffith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-1911 or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.