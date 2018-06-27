Local News

Escaped Monroe County inmate recaptured in Bradley County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - An inmate who walked away from a work detail in Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon has been recaptured.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by an employee of the Madisonville Convenience Center around 4:30 p.m. that Terry Lee Harris had walked away.

Deputies canvassed the area and learned he was picked up and left the vicinity of Monroe County. Surrounding agencies were notified and he was captured in Cleveland, Tennessee, around 8 p.m.

Harris was being held for 30 days and was scheduled to be released next month. He and his alleged accomplice will now be charged in relation to the escape.

