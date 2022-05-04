KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For this week’s installment of Pet of the Week meet Espresso the kitten, waiting to bring his little roar to his forever home.

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is holding an adoption event this weekend and just in time, because they currently have 13 kittens that are ready to find their forever homes. Attending events such as this past weekends “Paws for a cause” allow this organization to continue to provide support to the abandoned animals in our community and assist them in finding families.

For more information on adoptable pets and events visit the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley website.