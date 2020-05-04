Even the animals at Zoo Knoxville are washing their paws during the coronavirus pandemic

Warning: This story contains a ‘bear-y’ cute animal washing his paws.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the coronavirus pandemic, people are encouraged to be diligent about washing their hands; now even the animals at Zoo Knoxville are doing the same.

Black Bear Finn was washing himself thoroughly while playing in his exhibit recently.

While Zoo Knoxville was cleared to reopen Friday since it is included in phase one of the Knoxville-Knox County reopening plan, zoo officials are waiting.

The delayed reopening gives staff enough time to test new protocols and operating plans.

The zoo’s president and CEO tells WATE 6 On Your Side they plan to reopen in mid-May and with a limited capacity.

