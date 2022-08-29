KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new outdoor event center in East Knoxville built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.

The River Breeze Event Center has announced its ‘Fridays in the Fall’ concert series, which will serve as the soft-opening for the new venue leading up to the venue’s official grand opening in 2023.

Doors will open for each concert at 5 p.m. and tickets include a free round-trip shuttle ride from downtown Knoxville to the venue. Onsite parking is limited and guests are encouraged to ride the shuttle.

Located at 6110 Asheville Highway along the Holston River, the 7.5-acre site first opened to the public in 1950 as a Drive-In Movie Theater before its doors closed in 1980.

An Event Center press release said to look out for additional, limited-capacity ‘sneak peak’ shows that are still to be announced. Here’s a list of the announced performers coming to the venue this fall.

Sept. 9 – Here Come the Mummies w/ special guests Saxsquatch ($25.00)

Sept. 16 – Town Mountain w/ Larry Keel Experience ($28.00)

Sept. 23 – Watchhouse w/ TBA guest ($36.00)

Sept. 30 – Paul Cauthen w/ Kaitlin Butts ($36.00)

Oct. 7 – Yonder Mountain String Band w/ The Lil Smokies ($37.00)

Oct. 21 – The Head and the Heart ($46.00)

Oct. 28 – Blackberry Smoke ($39.00)

Visit goriverbreeze.com for more information.