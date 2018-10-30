Events to be held in Knoxville for Affordable Care Act open enrollment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act's Health Insurance Marketplace begins November 1 and runs through December 15 and Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero is urging residents without health insurance to learn about their options.
An enrollment fair is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandrdige Avenue. Several other enrollment events are scheduled.
Trained counselors will be on hand to provide free help for people who want to apply for health insurance. They can also answer questions about plans offered by private companies that aren't officially part of the marketplace.
If you want to enroll, you will need Social Security numbers od documentation of legal status, employer and income information for every household member to be covered and if renewing, username and password.
More information:
Additional information is available at www.HealthCare.gov, the federal government website, or by calling 1-800-318-2596 or TTY 1-855-889-4325.
Additional events:
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1
Cherokee Health Systems, 2018 Western Avenue
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8
- 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15
South Knox Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike
- 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 15
- 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 29
- 3-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13
