Everly Brothers Park opens in Bearden

Some music icons who lived in Knoxville were honored at the dedication of a new park Monday that now bears their name.

Don and Phil Everly, better known as the Everly Brothers, sang famous hits like “Bye-bye love” and “Wake up Little Susie”.

A pocket park along Kingston Pike in Bearden was officially dedicated Monday. The park is near the Earth Fare store and not far from where the brothers lived.

They also attended West High School.

Along with several local leaders, some Everly grandchildren were on hand for the dedication.

“They made such a big impact on the few years they were here,” Annabelle Everly said. “It’s great to see all the work they have done and this come to light.”

Park organizers tell us this was several years in the making, and they are hoping this becomes a space for budding musicians to play as well with the addition of a small stage.

Organizers said to look for some scheduled events as early as this fall.