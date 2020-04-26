Eviction protests in Knoxville amid coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus pandemic is leaving many across the country out of work or struggling to make ends meet.
This weekend the frustration is boiling over as dozens of people held a car caravan protest in Knoxville.
The demonstrators say landlords should not be allowed to evict anyone during the outbreak due to financial hardships brought on by the pandemic.
“We have to keep protesting for protecting our homes, protecting ourselves from being evicted if we don’t pressure the system and we don’t demand an end to evictions during the coronavirus, people are not going to have any homes to go back to.”Jupiter Brown – Protester
This weeks unemployment report reveals more than 400,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment over the last five weeks.
A reminder, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon’s proposed budget includes more than $1.1 million for rent and mortgage assistance.
