Evidence collected at Harriman explosion sent to ATF lab for analysis

Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at PCS Metals in Harriman, Tenn on Thursday, March 18, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How and why a person was injured in an explosion at a Harriman scrap metal facility remains a mystery today, but forensics could unlock that secret.

Items of interest collected at the scene are being sent to an ATF laboratory for analysis, according to a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The analysis will include determination of any explosive mixtures or compounds located on the materials,” spokesman Michael P. Knight said.

Experts from the National Center for Explosives Training and Research and the United States Bomb Data Center are checking to see if there are any similar incidents across the country.

One person was taken by emergency personnel to UT Medical Center for treatment. That person has not been identified, nor has a condition been released.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to this incident to contact them using the ATF tip line app, or contact the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-717-4700.