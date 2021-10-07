KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — John Bassett, the ex-boyfriend of Desheena Kyle, has been indicted on a first degree murder charge after Kyle’s body was found in North Knoxville on Sept. 28, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Right: Desheena Kyle, 26. Left: John Bassett, 29.

Knoxville Police say Bassett, 29, has been indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for the murder of Desheena Kyle along with charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Police say he’s been in custody since July 7 following an arrest on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.

This indictment came after KPD’s months-long investigation after Kyle was reported missing on June 28. Her body was found at an abandoned house on Sam Tillery Road in late September The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death as homicide.

Bassett remains in custody and is being held on a $500,000 bond.