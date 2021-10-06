KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lenoir Museum will unveil a temporary exhibit on Oct. 15 about the construction of Norris Dam. The exhibit is titled “A Groundbreaking Achievement: The Construction of Norris Dam 1933-1936.”

The exhibit will feature rarely seen photos of the dam construction, including panoramas showing the progression of the project. Museum officials say that the artifacts and photos share the of the men and women who built the structure that changed the Tennessee Valley. In fact, the exhibit is dedicated to the engineers, welders, carpenters, electricians, and laborers who completed the dam.

The Tennessee Valley Authority broke ground on Norris Dam broke ground on the dam in October 1933. It was the TVA’s first major project. It took three years for the dam to be built and thousands worked on the project, which is has been called an engineering marvel. The majority of the workers were residents of the Tennessee Valley.

The Lenoir Museum, part of interpretive programming at Norris Dam State Park, is located at 2121 Norris Freeway and is open Wednesday through Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.