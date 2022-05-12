KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new exhibit showcasing the history of the Coal Creek Community is opening at Norris Dam State Park.

The exhibit will be at the Lenoir Museum, which is part of interpretive programming at Norris Dam State Park, starting Thursday, May 19 at 3 p.m. The opening marks the 120th anniversary of the Fraterville Mine disaster, which is considered one of the worst mining accidents in US history. Charles Winfrey, an expert on the local mining history, will give a presentation for the opening.

Artifacts within the exhibit will give glimpses into the lives of the miners. Rarely seen photographers from the history of Coal Creek will also be on display.

“The various events that took place at Coal Creek were some of the most influential forces for positive change not only in the state of Tennessee but also in the nation around the turn of the century,” said Joseph Gamble, park ranger at Norris Dam State Park.

During the late 1800s, the Coal Creek community, now known as Lake City/Rocky Top, became known for several events and tragedies. It was the site of one of the largest labor uprisings in the country, call the “Coal Creek War.” It was also the scene of some of the worst coal mining disasters of the 20th century.

The Lenoir Museum is at 2121 Norris Freeway in Norris, TN, one-half mile from Norris Dam. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.