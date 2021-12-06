KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Norris Museum is offering visitors the chance to travel back in time with their new Christmas event. Christmas 1933 will show visitors how Christmas was celebrated in the 1930s. when the city of Norris was built to house those involved in building the TVA Dam on Norris Lake.

The main display room of the Museum will be transformed into a 1930s living room with period decorations including an old-fashion decorated Christmas tree, an antique telephone, large cabinet radio, books, art and popular toys from the time. Candy popular in the 30s will be on display and old fashion candy canes will be given to children during the event.

“This is the first time the Norris Museum has had a major Christmas event like this,” said Museum President Ann Lesar. “It’s going to be a lot of fun!”

The Norris Museum is located next to the Norris Library in downtown Norris at 1 Norris Square. Christmas 1933 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. On Sunday, Dec. 12, there also will be a display of 1930’s automobiles in front of the museum. Admission is free.

Handmade creamer pitchers, Great Depression Cookbooks, antique postcards, prints of old downtown Norris, copies of original Norris house plans and more will be available for purchase during the event.