CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hunter Museum of American Art has rotating exhibits but right now they are running “Enchanted” an exhibit focusing on fantasy stories and golden-age comics.

Whether you are a fan of the global phenomena “Game of Thrones”, grew up reading the words of Tolkien, or are a comic book fan there is something for all at the Hunter Museum of American Art’s exhibit “Enchanted”. Bring your significant other for a stroll through this beautiful slice of American culture and explore everything that the Hunter Museum has to offer. Pair it with a warm cup of coffee or cocoa, you and your partner will wander for hours taking in the breath-taking pieces and discussing them with the friendly and knowledgeable staff.

For more information visit the Hunter Museum for American Art website or build your own Summer PLAYlist at the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s website.