KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department released the video on Wednesday of officer firing at a wanted suspect on Christmas Eve.

No one was injured. The suspect, 38-year-old Leroy Victor Brooks is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder. Watch the body-cam footage from the incident released by KPD here.

Retired Knox County Sheriff Tim Hutchison has watched the body and dash camera video from this multiple times.

“He’s obviously trying to hide something in the shrubs, or the bushes and the officer gets there too soon so he can’t do that,” Hutchison said. “As he turns to run off, he turns and fires at least once.”

Hutchison said officer-involved shootings seem to be happening more and officers have to be prepared no matter what the call comes in as.

“A lot of training goes into it, into the firearms, a lot of training goes into combat courses, a lot of training goes into an immediate reaction,” Hutchison explained. “All of that needs to be an immediate reaction without you having to think much about it.”

When asked if the officer did what he needed to do in this situation, Hutchison said, “I believe this officer did a very good job. Number one of finding the individual, he found the car and then he saw the individual up the street, he confronted the individual, he made demands for him to put his hands up and not resist. And the man took off running and fired a shot and he immediately started returning fire himself. He did a good job.”

Former Knoxville Police Chief Phil Keith agreed.

“I think this is a great example of a police officer taking the right action,” Keith said.

Dash cameras were brought into KPD during Keith’s time as chief. He said this technology helps them see the entire picture of what happened.

“What the public doesn’t see too often is when these individuals, these suspects shoot at officers, they don’t care,” Keith said. “They really don’t care. That officer could have easily been hit and could have been seriously injured or it could have ended their lives. So, I think it shows a lot about what the officer was doing.”

Both men have been in officer-involved shootings themselves and say it’s a situation an officer never forgets.

“I remember every time I was shot at,” Keith stated, “So I think it embeds itself in your thinking process.”

Brooks is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, multiple firearm offenses, and reckless endangerment, with additional charges possible.

The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative leave.