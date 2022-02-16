KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Mabry-Hazen House is starting a new tour series surrounding all things romance. Visitors will get an inside look at 20th-century relationships, and how romance has evolved through generations.

The series, “Rated R for Risque,” will run March 10 -12. Tickets are $15 per visitor, and tour groups are limited to 15 people per session. Visitors under 16 must be accompanied by a guardian due to topics such as sexual trauma and harassment.

The story of Evelyn Hazen and her ill-fated engagement to Ralph Scharringhaus will be highlighted. This story accentuates the breach of promise and seduction lawsuit, and a look into the thoughts and actions of a struggling 1920s couple.

Three generations of women and their experiences in and out of love will be depicted throughout these tours. Original artifacts, decor and furniture related to the women and their romantic endeavors will be on display.

The series hopes to bring awareness to the courtship, romance and intimacy of the Hazen household. More information on the series can be found at https://bit.ly/33q0KJu.