DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — An extra dollar returned an extra $1 million for one lucky Mega Millions winner in Jefferson County.

The Tennessee Lottery said Wednesday that a ticket purchased ahead of Tuesday’s drawing at Ian’s Market in Dandridge matched the five white numbers drawn for the big payout, coming up just short of the $300 million payout for matching all six numbers.

The winner paid the extra $1 for the Megaplier option. Tuesday’s Megaplier was two, making the $1 million payout for matching all white-ball numbers worth double. The ticket is the 336th to be sold in Tennessee worth $1 million or more since the lottery came to the state in January 2004.

This is also the second time in less than a month that a Mega Millions player in Tennessee has won at least $1,000,000 by matching 5 of the 5 white numbers drawn. On Dec. 21, 2021, a Memphis player won $1,000,000.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 14. The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is $325 million as of Wednesday afternoon.