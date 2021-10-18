GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall weather has finally arrived, matching the décor in downtown Gatlinburg. Visitors were enjoying it all, despite having to wait another couple of weeks before fall leaf colors peak.

The Pridham’s drove to Sevierville all the way from New Mexico for a stamp show. They stayed for a few days to enjoy the views.

“It’s nice to see the green and the changing of the leaves. And to know why they’re called the Smoky Mountains,” Petey Pridham said.

The Hunley’s drove in from Ohio for their honeymoon. Monday was their last day to experience what Gatlinburg had to offer. One of their stops: the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.

“The pretty views and everything from up above. I’m scared of heights, so it was kind of like, iffy for me, but I enjoyed it,” Travis Hunley said.

It was all about the views on Monday. The Gatlinburg bypass was the first stop on Jennifer Winchester’s East Tennessee vacation. She drove in from Arkansas.

“We’re going to do the Smoky Mountains today, and then some other touristy stuff. Anakeesta, Octoberfest, what else? Pigeon Forge. Gonna see Dolly,” Winchester said.

Heading out to the Smoky Mountains on Monday, you would see a few pops of red, orange or yellow through all the green, but not much. Usually, the mountains have peaked with fall colors in early October, but that’s not the case this year. 6 On Your Side’s Storm Team said the temperatures have been too hot for the leaves to change.

However, these visitors didn’t mind seeing all the green.

“It’s beautiful. I’m glad it’s still green. We were looking forward to seeing some changing leaves, but it’s still beautiful,” Winchester said.

Being from New Mexico, the Pridham’s were taking pictures of every green tree, because they don’t see much green back home.

“We thought that they might be a little more colorful, you know, but the green is gorgeous. We love the green,” Mary Helen Pridham said.

6 On Your Side Storm Team’s Ken Weathers said we’ll start to see more fall colors in the next few weeks. The cool nights (40 degrees or lower) help to stop the production of Chlorophyll in leaves, which stops them from being ‘green’ and allows them to return to their ‘natural’ colors of oranges, reds or yellows.

He said areas in the Valley won’t see fall leaves peak in color until at least the first week of November. Higher elevations, such as the Great Smoky Mountains, might see them peak a little sooner–within the next couple of weeks or sooner.’