False report leads to fraud charges for pair of Roane County men

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men are facing insurance fraud charges after submitting a false theft report.

Rodney Lowery, 41, and Danny Gouge Jr., 39, submitted a report of a stolen off-road vehicle to an insurance copany in 2019, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Lowery reported the theft while Gouge falsified a bill of sale to support the scheme.

Lowery is facing one count of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Gouge is facing one count of insurance fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of forgery.

Both men were booked Wednesday, Feb. 10, into the Roane County Jail on $10,000 bond.