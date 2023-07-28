KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you and your kids go out and want to beat the heat, how should you do it and where should you go?

Families at the World’s Fair Park are beating the heat the best way possible by playing in the water. Staying cool in 90+ degree heat is easier said than done. There were plenty of people at the park today keeping cool while having fun in the sun.

“She wanted to see the Sunsphere so I took here there,” one father said. He is visiting the park wit his daughter. “She wanted to play in the water and she loves it. We come down here about once or twice a week and on the weekends. It’s a great place to get away.”

Parents were joining in on the fun as well, but the kids were running through each fountain head and cooling off in the process. They wouldn’t want to spend time outside any other way.

“”I think it’s wonderful, one because you have the general public coming down here. You get to interact with a lot of different people and kids,” he said. ‘The kids just have fun.”

“It’s fun, it cools you down a lot. If they didn’t have this here, then I don’t know what I would do. I’d probably stay inside,” brothers Bret and Marshall said.

Having something like this downtown attracts a lot of families to the area on hot days and leads to meeting new people.