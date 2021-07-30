Families looking forward to school year preparing with tax-free weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tax-free weekend has begun and many parents are using it to get some back-to-school shopping out of the way. However, getting out and shopping for an in-person school year was the real treat for many.

“The tax off, it’s great. No tax on clothing or shoes so this is the time of year we look forward to,” said Luis Rodriguez.

Not having to pay sales tax was only the icing on the cake.

“We were virtual last year and we’re actually excited to get back into school. So it feels like it’s been awhile since we got to do this so it’s been fun,” said Jennifer Domanic.

In Tennessee, tax-exempt items include individual clothing items costing less than $100; school supplies, such as backpacks and pencils; and computers costing less than $1,500.

The sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. Food, food ingredients and prepared food, including restaurant meals, remain tax free until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.