KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family and friends of Anthony Thompson Jr. gathered Wednesday at Mt. Olive Cemetery to celebrate what would have been his 18th birthday.

Back in April, Thompson Jr. was shot and killed by a Knoxville Police officer during a scuffle in the bathroom of Austin-East Magnet High School. All four officers involved were cleared of any wrong doing which prompted several protests and calls for justice.

With the reminder of the tragedy looming for months, on Anthony’s birthday, the family wanted to focus on his life and the good memories he left behind.

While gathered at his gravesite, the family sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and released balloons in Thompson’s honor. He would have been graduating from Austin-East in the spring.

“It’s definitely something hard,” said Kenlei Campbell, one of Thompson’s longtime friends. “It’s definitely hard, but we tell each other take it day by day. Take it one day at a time, and I think that definitely is what you have to do.”

The family says the balloon release was bittersweet. This time last year, none of them ever thought they would be celebrating Anthony’s birthday at his gravesite.

Instead of focusing on his death, the family wanted to remember the good about Anthony.

“Everybody that knew (Anthony) knew that he was a good friend, a good person all around,” Campbell said. “He had the ability to make you smile, make you laugh.”