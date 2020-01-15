Family and friends mourn 3 children and grandmother killed in mobile home fire

PINEVILLE, Ky (WATE) – Family and friends gathered at Bell Central School to say their final goodbyes to Sierra, Shawn and Cynthia Posey as well as their grandmother, Beulah Mullins.

Sierra, Cynthia, and Shawn Posey were killed in a mobile home fire on Hurst Hollow Road along with their grandmother.

Tuesday, family and friends gathered at the kids’ school to say their final goodbyes. This loss coming as a blow for Bell Central after losing another student in December of 2019.

“We will change because four of our babies are gone. We’re not gonna see their faces in our hallways anymore and that changes a person and a school. Our students are devastated but they take comfort in knowing that they’re all three in heaven and they’re so much better off now.” said Jennifer Blankenship, principal of Bell Central School Center.

Haley Saylor is a student at Bell Central and was one of Sierra Posey’s close friends. She reflects on what she will remember about Sierra.

“She was the sweetest person you could ever meet. She never said a word to anybody, she was always to herself, she was shy, but yet again she was just such a sweet soul.” Saylor said.

Ava Harris is also a student at Bell Central and had known Cynthia Posey since kindergarten.

“I remember everyday in kindergarten, she would come in the class and she would try to act like a princess. She would bring a tiara or a tutu.” Harris said.

Principal Blankenship says Bell Central’s main focus moving forward is the well being of the students.

“We are here for our kids. We understand that this is a trying time but we as adults are here to guide them through that and the best way you do that is you show them love and you show them respect and you answer their questions honestly.” Blankenship said.

The Posey Children and Beulah Mullins will be buried January 15 at Kincade Cemetery in Hutch Kentucky.

