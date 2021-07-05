Family and friends of missing 26-year-old are pleading for answers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Family and friends are pleading for help finding 26-year-old Desheena Kyle, police say she could be in danger.

A Prayer vigil is being held at Ashe Park for Kyle who was last seen a week ago. They say she would never just disappear and are worried.

“She’s very independent, loyal,” said her Aunt Rita Turner. “She’s the type of person who would just make you feel complete when she’s around.” Turner added through her tears, “She’s everything to me. She’s perfect.”

It’s her absence that has her friends and family in tears.

Her friend Margo Henderson said, “Each day that passes that I don’t hear from her or her family doesn’t hear from her our heart breaks even more than it did yesterday.”

Turner said, “It’s imperative that we get the word out so that her face and her name stays at the forefront of the public. That way if someone happens to see her thinks they see her, happen to hear her name, they can forward that information so that investigators can follow up on it.”

Kyle’s friends are doing their part to get the word out by sharing her story and asking for help.

“She’s very in contact with her family, she’s very in contact with her friends,” explained Henderson. “So for her not to be in contact with anyone is very alarming.”Henderson said the last time she talked to Kyle was back in April but that they use to be coworkers and lived together, “Desheena lived with me for a couple of months, and it was even better than working together. We were like the best of friends.”

Henderson laughed adding, “I did not know how to cook until I met her, so she taught me how to cook fried chicken the correct way.” Kyle was even there when one of Henderson’s children was born.

“My kids love their Aunt Sheenie and my oldest daughter’s 11 and she keeps asking when is aunt Sheenie coming back?” That’s the same question Kyle’s aunt Rita Turner continues to ask, and she says she won’t stop until she gets answers.

“Our expectations is that we are going to find her and that we are going to bring her home safe.” She adds, “we’re coming for you Desheena. we’re coming for you.”

