Family brings New York to Tennessee, saves senior trip

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — As fear of the coronavirus spreads across the nation, health officials are now discouraging travel.
Abby Williams, a senior at Lifeway Christian Academy in Grainger County, had been looking forward to her senior trip to New York City. She was set to head to the Big Apple on Tuesday but amid the pandemic, those plans were canceled.
While Williams saddened by the cancellation and stuck at home as her school is closed, her mother Nancy Guillen, with help from Abby’s sister, Faith decided to find a creative way to cheer her up. The idea: Bring New York to Tennessee.
“The original plan was for it to last four days, but didn’t work out that way,” said Guillen. “It was like two days, she didn’t know what we were doing until she got the letter.”
Guillen telling WATE she told her daughter to stay in her room, the family had been on a cruise in the last few weeks and has been self-isolating themselves since their return so Abby simply thought someone was sick while they set up the house.
The camera was rolling as that letter was delivered to Abby instructing her to grab her suitcase and get ready for her flight.
A sign on the front door, detailing the flight had been canceled, and she would need an alternative source of travel.
That was no problem for her, an office chair taxi sufficed as Abby toured the city.
Her tour making all the important stops at Grand Central Station, Central Park, before they got to ride on a subway (in the shower.)
“It made me feel happy that they thought of me and did something like that, and it’s almost better because I’m not really a people person so having all of it there with my family was a little bit better,” said Williams.Guillen says she’s just glad everyone had a good time.
The full video of Abby’s “trip” can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWmTcTEOtaE&feature=youtu.be
