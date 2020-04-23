SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – In the time of social distancing, celebrating special moments looks a little different.
One family gathering Wednesday, though, at a safe distance to wish a WWII veteran a happy 100th birthday.
Boyd Shultz’s family came together in Seymour on his front lawn to celebrate the day, with several generations coming out, saying today is a milestone no one wants to miss.
Happy 100th birthday, Boyd! Thank you for your service.
LATEST STORIES:
- LIST: Tennessee COVID-19 drive-thru locations for April 25-26
- Family celebrates Seymour veteran’s 100th birthday
- Dolly Parton mural restoration complete
- Coronavirus: Drive-in protest for more inmate release at KCHD
- Small business blunder: Owners await round 2 of PPP funding