Family celebrates Seymour veteran’s 100th birthday

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – In the time of social distancing, celebrating special moments looks a little different.

One family gathering Wednesday, though, at a safe distance to wish a WWII veteran a happy 100th birthday.

Boyd Shultz’s family came together in Seymour on his front lawn to celebrate the day, with several generations coming out, saying today is a milestone no one wants to miss.

Happy 100th birthday, Boyd! Thank you for your service.

