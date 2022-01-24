MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown family is without a home following a house fire Monday morning, according to the city spokeperson.

“Thankful for no injuries and for all the hard work of our Morristown Fire Fighters,” the city said.

Morristown Fire Department crews worked the house fire at a residence on Reese Street just off North Liberty Hill. The city posted about 12:30 p.m. that the fire had been put out and the area was clear.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help out the family involved.

No further details about the fire or what may have caused it were available yet.

