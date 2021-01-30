Family displaced after overnight house fire in East Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A family of five has been displaced after a house fire in East Knox County overnight.

Rural Metro Fire reports around 1:49 a.m., crews responded to two single-wide connected mobile homes that were completely engulfed in flames in the 9600 block of Will Merritt Road.

Rural Metro says that in this part of Knox County, the water supply was an issue, and a water haul system had to be established in order to fight the fire.

Crews eventually contained the fire without spreading to any nearby structures.

The family was displaced in this fire and is now staying with relatives.

No injuries were reported as the cause of the fire is under investigation.