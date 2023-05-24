KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Red Cross is assisting a family after a residential apartment fire that occurred overnight Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD spokesman Mark Wilbanks told WATE 6 On Your Side Wednesday morning that they had received a call for a smell of smoke in a bedroom of a unit at the Papermill Square Apartments on Papermill Square NW at around 12:44 a.m.

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

(Photo: Knoxville Fire)

When KFD crews arrived at the scene, there was fire in the bedroom of one of the apartments; the building has 10 apartment units. The first KFD engine extinguished the flames and firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one bedroom.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and released. Four people including a child were displaced. The apartment sustained minor smoke and water damage.

No other injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.