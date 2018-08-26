Family, friends remember Maryville police officer killed in line of duty Video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - This has been a heartbreaking day for our local law enforcement. Two years ago today, the Maryville Police Department lost one of its own: Officer Kenny Moats.

Police say he was among a group of officers responding to a domestic call. A man fired 5 shots at them. The gunfire hit officer Moats in the neck, claiming his life.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel sat down with Kenny Moats' family and friends. His dad and step mom said they're still taking it day by day, and one of his best friends said, he's wondering when the pain goes away.

For the people who love Officer Kenny Moats - August 25, 2016 is undoubtedly one of the worst days of their lives.

"I lost my friend that day, and I miss him," said Lt. Michael Braden.

"Your heart is always heavy because there's a piece of it that we'll never get back," said step mom Kathleen Moats.

Kenny Moats - a nine-year-veteran of the Maryville Police Department was killed in the line of duty.

"Kenny Moats was probably one of the most personable and kind human beings that I've ever known. Ever. When I think about Kenny the first thing that pops into my mind was he was a family man. And the number one priority in his life was his kids," Lt. Braden said.

"He was funny, humorous," his father, Kenneth Moats, said.

"Almost anybody that has ever met him, if you ask, one of the first things they'll say about him is that grin," said Kathleen.

But perhaps even bigger than his smile, was his heart.

"There was a man that came to us and told us he had lost his job right before Christmas, and if it wasn't for Kenny, he and his wife didn't know how they were going to have presents and come up with a Christmas for their kids. They came home one day and he had left bags of presents for the kids on their porch," Kathleen said.

His family and friends - keeping him close, not only in their hearts, but in the very place that Moats served.

A wall is dedicated to him in the police department. A memorial bench sits outside, and decals are on police cars, motorcycles and helmets.

"Everything that we do is in some way ties back to honoring Kenny," Lt. Brade said.

Now two years since Moats' death, loved ones are thanking the community that rallied behind them, and passing along a message about the men and women in blue:

"They're fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters. They're just doing a job... Don't punish them for their job, they're just human beings doing a job like the rest of us," Kenneth Moats said.



Helping other people was one of Kenny Moats' passions. The Officer Moats Foundation is a way for family to carry on his legacy and pay it forward.

On Sunday, a memorial ride will take place in Moats' honor. Donations will go toward the foundation.

Organizers and the foundation agreed some of the money raised will go toward Sergent Daniel Baker's family. He was a Dickson County deputy killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

