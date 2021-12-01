ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — New details were shared this week on a fatal crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in which a teen died. The incident occurred Saturday, Nov. 27 around 1:30 in the afternoon.

The family has identified the victim as 13-year-old Brennon Phillips of Oneida. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the teen, now identified as Phillips had been driving the ATV down Bull Creek Road near Cordell Winona Road when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

No other details from the incident were shared by officials.