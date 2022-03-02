KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of a Loudon County teen killed last year is continuing his legacy of kindness. Tyson Porcella, 15, died in May 2021 when a tree fell on top of him.

As a way to honor his life, his family raised enough money to build a single mom in Honduras a brand new home, and his grandmother just got back from a trip to help move her in. They’re calling the home “Tyson’s House.”

“His mom and dad and everybody knows that with Tyson’s precious heart, that would just make him so happy to help another family in need,” his grandmother Patty McNabb said.

One special piece of the already special home is a plaque engraved with Tyson’s name and picture. It’s mounted inside right by the front door.

“She was just so overwhelmed. And of course, I was overwhelmed, we were all overwhelmed. That moment was like thank you God for bringing us to this,” said McNabb of the moment the mother first saw Tyson’s plaque.

McNabb spent last week in Honduras. She wanted to be there to see and help the family move in.

“It is almost like my heart is bigger than it used to be because now I have that to carry my heart,” she said.

Though McNabb has faced unbelievable tragedy – losing her grandson suddenly – she looks at the home with gratitude. For her, it’s a “thank you” for the gift of a Tyson.

“We don’t like it that God took Tyson. We don’t like it. But we know God had a reason. We’ll never know that on this side of Heaven, but we’re so thankful for that gift. Because I can’t imagine our life without Tyson. I can’t even imagine. Even though we miss him desperately, we’re just thankful. We’re very thankful,” McNabb said.

Tyson’s family was able to do this by pairing up with a couple at their church. They have a non-profit ministry called Provision Homes for Honduras. You can visit the website if you’d like to donate or learn more about the group.