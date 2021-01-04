Family increases reward in unsolved Knoxville murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The family of a Knoxville woman found shot to death in a parking lot has increased the reward for tips leading to the arrest of whomever is responsible.

Aseal Iysheh, 24, was found dead in the parking of BJ’s Food Mart on Magnolia Avenue in June.

The reward for info leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her murder is now $20,000, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A private entity is assisting the family in offering the reward.

Though investigators are continuing to actively pursue all leads, there have been no arrests made in connection to the shooting. Investigators have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can also email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.